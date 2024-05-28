Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,974 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 263% compared to the average daily volume of 819 call options.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 302,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,549. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $809.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

