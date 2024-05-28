iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.81

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSGGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 28139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

