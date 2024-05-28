iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.81

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 28139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is Cigna Group the Nation’s Best-Run Health Insurance Company?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- NU Holdings: Don’t Get Left Behind, Buy This Neobank
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Petco Health & Wellness Out of the Doghouse on an EPS beat?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.