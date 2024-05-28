iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.81

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.81 and last traded at $121.44, with a volume of 28139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the period.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

