iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 35,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,577. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

