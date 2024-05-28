iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,240.5% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 114,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 109,469 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.