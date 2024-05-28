iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $98,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $290.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $292.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

