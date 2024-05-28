iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $197,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

