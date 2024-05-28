Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 46,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $456,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

