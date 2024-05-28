Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 319 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

