Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,640 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 899.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 562,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,104.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 140,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.