Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,005 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.87. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $80.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

