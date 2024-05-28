Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3,575.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.4 %

ASML opened at $956.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $377.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $936.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.03.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.