Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $106,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

