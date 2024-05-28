Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $34,000 Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $813,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,913,000 after buying an additional 941,193 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,020,000 after buying an additional 866,548 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after buying an additional 715,421 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

