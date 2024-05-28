Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $81.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

