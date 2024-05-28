Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

