Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.88.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.