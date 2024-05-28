Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 140.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

GS opened at $461.18 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

