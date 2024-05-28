Johnson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVTY. 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RVTY opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVTY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

