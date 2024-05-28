Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,630 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Shares of SJM opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -481.81%.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

