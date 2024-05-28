Joseph Kim Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 77.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.