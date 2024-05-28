JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $62.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after buying an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,004,000 after acquiring an additional 135,580 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 296,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brinker International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.