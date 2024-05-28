JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $47.50

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.50 to $47.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of PAM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. 8,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $3.52. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.61 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

