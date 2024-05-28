JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $184.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.72. 199,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,945. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,917 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after acquiring an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $28,724,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

