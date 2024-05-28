JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $24.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

