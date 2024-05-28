JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $33.00

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
