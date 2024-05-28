Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Stock Price Up 57.1%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 57.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,104,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,225% from the average daily volume of 33,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kincora Copper Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$14.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

