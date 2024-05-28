Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 242071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,038 shares of company stock worth $1,209,659. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $309,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

