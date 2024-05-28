Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.40% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $77,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.7 %

LH opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.89 and a 200-day moving average of $215.18.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

