Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Paul Bassi Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Bassi sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £320,000 ($408,684.55).

Likewise Group Trading Down 9.5 %

LIKE traded down GBX 1.58 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 14.93 ($0.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,309. Likewise Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.60 ($0.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £36.61 million, a PE ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Likewise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Likewise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.