Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

