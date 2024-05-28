Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $89,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.56 and a 200-day moving average of $447.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

