Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.58

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 38146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

