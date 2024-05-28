Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.66

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.66 and last traded at $110.24, with a volume of 114913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Natera Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 463,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,962,370.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $90,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,585 shares in the company, valued at $40,962,370.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $26,671,600. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Natera by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

