Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,500 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYLD. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 432.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $18.47.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.