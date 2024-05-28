Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,050 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,089,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,110,000 after buying an additional 1,367,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,015,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 727,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 549,432 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 274,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

