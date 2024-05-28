Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 2,448 Shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.37% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTRB opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

