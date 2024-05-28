Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 5,335 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

