Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 736 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

