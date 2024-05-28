Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.