Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BDEC opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.