Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $299,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

