Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $344,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,768 shares of company stock worth $12,747,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $82.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

