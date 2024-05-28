Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $348,000 Position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,721,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,747,000 after acquiring an additional 139,025 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,711,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 218,710 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 256,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 80,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,781,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

About FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

