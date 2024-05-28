Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $363,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 975,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,528,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

