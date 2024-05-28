Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $437,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

