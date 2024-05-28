Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $456,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

