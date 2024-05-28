Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $504,000 Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBB opened at $135.67 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

