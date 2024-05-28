Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGIB. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,011,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1837 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

