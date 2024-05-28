Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYD opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

