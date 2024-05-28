Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $318,000 Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.06% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 16,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.